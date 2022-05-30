Watering Restrictions in place for spring and summer in Golden

During the spring and summer months, the Town of Golden reminds residents to be mindful of water usage. (File photo)

The Town of Golden is reminding residents to be mindful of their water usage as the summer months approach and to follow the Town’s watering restrictions.

Watering restrictions are put in place through a local bylaw to make sure residents water their lawns at appropriate times to lessen the impact on the local water supply during peak times.

“By being diligent about our watering, residents can lessen the impact on the local water supply and distribution system, and on the environment,” said Chief Administrative Officer, Jon Wilsgard.

“It is important that we come together as a community and make every effort to conserve water so that we don’t put any excess stress on our water system.”

Lawn watering is a large contributor to increased use, with the restrictions largely focused on curtailing excessive watering.

Odd numbered addresses are to water on odd days, even numbered addresses are to water on even days.

Only water in the morning between 4 and 10 a.m. and in the evening between 7 and 10 p.m. on your designated days.

Automatic irrigation systems on a timer should be set to water between midnight and 6 a.m. on the appropriate day.

Hand watering of plants using a hose with a working spring-loaded shut-off nozzle or a hand-held container is allowed at any time.

The Town of Golden delivers water to over 1,400 households through more than 39 kilometres of water pipes.

For more information, including water conservation tips, visit golden.ca/waterconservation and refer to Bylaw No. 1386 Water System Rates and Regulations.

Water