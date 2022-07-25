Some Falkland residents are without water after a leak was found July 25 (Columbia Shuswap Regional District)

Some Falkland residents are without water after a leak was found July 25 (Columbia Shuswap Regional District)

Water taps run dry for some Falkland residents

Conservation urged after leak discovered

  • Jul. 25, 2022 12:05 p.m.
  • News

A leak has left some Falkland residents without water this morning.

A situation, in the 5800-block of Highway 97, was discovered and the water system is currently shut down from the stampede grounds to the west.

The Falkland Water System reservoir is also not able to replenish and water supplies will lessen with use.

“A small number of users are without water, but the shutdown could become more widespread depending on the needed repairs,” said Tracy Hughes, Columbia Shuswap Regional District communications coordinator.

Residents are asked to conserve water at this time to preserve the reservoir in case of fire or other emergencies.

It is asked that people avoid use of large appliances like washing machines and dishwashers, and to leave sprinklers off.

READ MORE: Okanagan heat warning prompts tips to stay cool

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Columbia Shuswap Regional DistricthomeWater

Previous story
Fraudulent Kelowna social worker sentenced to 5 years in prison
Next story
Man drives stolen BC Ambulance vehicle across Vancouver Island before getting caught

Just Posted

Golden’s BC Hydro substation, which had repairs completed on it late this winter. The substation is now at full capacity.
BC Hydro explains string of recent outages in Golden

Vehicle incident scene in Golden from earlier this year. (Claire Palmer photo)
ICBC lists most dangerous intersections in Golden

RCMP responded to the report of a stabbing at the Shambala Music Festival, Friday, July 22.
One person sent to hospital after report of stabbing at Shambhala

The B.C. Coroners Service reported 719 sudden deaths during last summer’s heat wave, triple the number that would typically be expected in the province in a week. (Shutterstock)
Okanagan heat warning prompts tips to stay cool