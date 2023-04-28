Warm temperatures may lead to high avalanche risk between Revelstoke and Golden this weekend

Those planning travel between Revelstoke and Golden this weekend are advised to expect delays as warm temperatures may lead to a high avalanche risk in the area.
According to the Ministry of Transporation, Highway 1 between the two communities will likely experience closures on April 29 and 30 for avalanche control work.
Motorists should check DriveBC before setting out on the highway.
