War Amps rolls out its 2023 key tag mailing list to Golden and other areas

The program has been a tremendous help to the amputee community

The War Amps, a non-for-profit organization that meets the needs of war amputees, has begun its key tag mailings to Golden and surrounding area.

Officially named the War Amps Child Amputee Program (CHAMPS), they provide financial assistance for artificial limbs and devices. They also hold regional seminars where CHAMPS and their parents learn about the latest in artificial limbs, dealing with teasing and staring, and parenting an amputee child.

The key tag service was initially launched in 1946, so returning veteran amputees could find work with competitive wages. With aa confidentially coded number on each tag, if they were lost, the finder could return them to the organization, which would be sent to the amp free of charge.

For eight year-old Abel Walker, the support the program provides has been a tremendous help to his parents, Courtney and Ryan.

“We enrolled Abel in the CHAMP program and attended our first seminar when he was only a few weeks old. The support and strength of the CHAMP community was undeniable and truly heartwarming. We knew after that first seminar that everything was going to be OK,” said the parents.

Courtney and Ryan continued on by stating that the program has really helped Abel be secure in his own body and allow him to take part in everyday activities like sports.

