Wanted woman believed to be in Vernon

RCMP looking for 37-year-old wanted for fraud

Christal Leeann Price (RCMP photo)

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 37-year-old Christal Leeann Price.

Price is wanted for fraud-related offences and is believed to be in the Vernon area.

She is approximately five-foot-three-inches tall, weighs 126 pounds, has brown hair (often dyed blond) and green eyes.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Price, contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at nokscrimestoppers.com.

