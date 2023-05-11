Wanted man arrested by Creston RCMP

The Creston RCMP say that prolific offender Chad Meszarosi is now in police custody.

The 38-year-old was located and arrested in the Trail area earlier this week.

Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk, Creston RCMP detachment commander, said that tips from the public made all the difference.

“We would like to thank the public and the Trail RCMP for their assistance and excellent response in locating Meszarosi,” he said. “Our communities can now rest a little easier knowing that this dangerous offender is in custody.”

According to the provincial court record system, Meszarosi has 48 criminal files, dating back to 2003.

Meszarosi was wanted for a wide range of charges including breach of release order, aggravated assault, assault, firearms offences, uttering threats, driving while prohibited, escape from lawful custody, possessing weapons for dangerous purpose, mischief, forcible confinement, break and enter, and theft.

He has appeared before the courts and has been remanded in custody pending his next appearance.

