Walking alone after dark? RCMP has some safety tips

“Reduce your risk of becoming a crime and enjoy your walk with peace of mind”

As the days lengthen and weather warms, people begin to stay outside for longer and linger on streets after dark, and while this may be a freeing and enjoyable experience, it also comes with added risks.

Elk Valley RCMP has released some public safety tips for those who may find themselves walking alone after dark.

“Always be aware of your surroundings, plan your route, avoid isolated areas and let someone know your whereabouts, avoid distractions and trust your instincts,” Cpl. James Grandy stated in a press release. “By doing so, you can reduce your risk of becoming a victim of crime and enjoy your walk with peace of mind.

Walkers should plan their route in advance and choose a location with well-lit busy streets over isolated areas like dark alleys and parks. They should keep their head raised so as to appear confident and purposeful.

They should share the location of their walk and the estimated time of their arrival and return with family, friends and co-workers prior to setting out. They should also check in with someone once they reach their destination.

They should avoid wearing headphones or earbuds, which could block the sound of approaching danger.

RCMP