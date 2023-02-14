Violent crime up 14% in Keremeos in 2022

The year’s crime statistics will be presented to the Regional District board Feb. 16

The number of crimes overall is down in Keremeos, however violent crimes did see an increase in 2022. (Black Press Media file photo)

Despite the total number of calls to the RCMP going down in 2022, the number of criminal cases went up in Keremeos.

The report on the year’s statistics for Keremeos and other communities is set to be presented to the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen board on Feb. 16.

According to that report, the number of calls for service continued its decline from 2020, going from 1,577 calls in 2020 to 1,410 calls in 2022.

The total number of criminal code and controlled drugs and substances act files on the other hand went up by about 10 per cent, going from 338 in 2021 to 374 in 2022.

The increase largely came from the number of violent crimes in the community. Property crimes overall stayed fairly steady from 2021 to 2022.

According to the report, violent crimes in total increased from 74 cases in 2020 and 85 in 2021 to 97 in 2022. The number of sex offences went down, from nine in 2021 to five in 2022, however that was the only listed category to decrease.

Assaults went up for the second year, rising from 35 in 2020 and 51 in 2021 to 60 in 2022, while domestic violence went up the most of all violent crime, rising from 20 in 2020 and 23 in 2021 to 38 cases in 2022.

Property crime overall was fairly steady with 193 cases in 2022 compared to 190 in 2021.

In individual categories, the numbers were fairly close as well, with break and enters into businesses bouncing from nine in 2020 to six in 2021 and then to seven in 2022 and residential break and enters going from five in 2020, to two in 2021 and then back up to six in 2022.

The number of cases of theft from a vehicle stayed at 38 for a second year, while auto thefts decreased from 21 in 2021 to 18 in 2022 and other thefts decreased from 38 in 2020 to 24 in 2021 and then to 19 in 2022.

Three other categories saw increases in 2022, with four cases of shoplifting after none in 2021, 27 cases of fraud after 23 in 2021 and 59 cases of mischief after 45 in 2021.

