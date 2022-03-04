Vigil to be held in Golden to show support for Ukraine

The event will be this Sunday, March 6 at 1 p.m. at Spirit Square

Golden residents who are looking to show their support and solidarity for Ukraine will be able to this Sunday, March 6 at Spirit Square at 1 p.m.

Spurring from a post on Facebook calling out to the community to see if anyone was doing anything to support Ukraine, a group came together to organize the event and mobilize residents.

“People in Golden, people in Canada, they come from all sorts of background, and there are people like me who have family who moved here from Ukraine,” said Erika Buckley Strobel, one of the organizers for the event.

“This is about coming together for peace for Ukraine and peace for our world.”

Strobel says that this hits close to home, as she has family who originally came to Canada from Ukraine prior to World War I.

“They were fleeing for their lives, and it’s sad to see how history is repeating itself,” she said.

“The vigil is abut being aware and know that we can all play a role.”

There will be Métis drummers, allies, and a smudging at the vigil, and a set sacred place for prayer will be established.

There will be the lighting of candles as well, to symbolize hope, as well as the lost lives. Ribbons of yellow and blue will be distributed.

A moment of silence will be held.

There will also be a traditional Ukrainian welcome with the presentation of bread and salt, and a member of the community will be saying the Lord’s Prayer in Ukrainian.

Strobel says she hopes it will be an opportunity for people to network and connect on further ways to help, as well as share accounts and information on what is going on.

On 24 February 2022, Russia launched a large-scale military invasion of Ukraine, a southwestern neighbouring country, marking a steep escalation to a conflict that began in 2014.

