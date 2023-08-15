The Hamilton Hill wildfire just outside Merritt was discovered on Monday night, Aug. 14. (Tera Thompson-Pemberton/Facebook)

The Hamilton Hill wildfire just outside Merritt was discovered on Monday night, Aug. 14. (Tera Thompson-Pemberton/Facebook)

UPDATE: Wildfire sparked outside Merritt under control

The blaze was discovered just before 7 p.m. Monday night, Aug. 14

Warning: Video contains course language

UPDATE 9:10 a.m.

The Hamilton Hill wildfire outside Merritt is now under control, according to BC Wildfire Services.

Original

A wildfire sparked right beside the Okanagan Connector outside Merritt on Monday night.

Just before 7 p.m. on Aug. 14, a fire was found beside the northbound lanes of Highway 97C/Highway 5A, outside of Merritt.

Named the Hamilton Hill wildfire, it is three hectares in size and remains out of control as of Tuesday morning.

The fire was human-caused, according to BC Wildfire Services.

It is one of 379 active wildfires in the province.

READ MORE: Kelowna man who killed family eligible for parole 10 years sooner

READ MORE: Wildfire smoke settling into North Okanagan-Shuswap

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023bcwildfireBreaking NewsMerrittOkanagan

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Nanaimo-Vancouver foot ferry cancels half its scheduled sailings for August
Next story
Alleged impaired driver arrested 2 days in a row in Abbotsford

Just Posted

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok at the Legislature. Bulletin file
MLA Minute: Can B.C. deliver the dream?

Medical staff at Shuswap Lake General Hospital have raised concerns about the state of the hospital and the need for upgrades. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Shuswap doctor appalled with state of local hospital

Brian presenting Parker Vaile with his awards.
End of an era: Chief retires from Nicholson Fire Department

Creston RCMP say they have found José Yanill Brancacho Olmos. Photo: Submitted
UPDATE: Creston RCMP locate missing Mexican man