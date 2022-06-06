RCMP surround black SUV in Kelowna.

RCMP surround black SUV in Kelowna.

UPDATE: SUV rams past RCMP in downtown Kelowna

The incident unfolded about 2:30 a.m. June 6

UPDATE: 3:15 p.m.

RCMP is giving more information regarding an incident that took place at about 2 a.m. June 6 in downtown Kelowna.

According to Const. Mike Della-Paolera, police received a call of a man in medical distress who was operating a vehicle.

Concerned for the man’s wellbeing, officers attempted to stop him from driving and blocked his vehicle at the intersection of Ellis Street and Bernard Avenue.

However, RCMP was unsuccessful in stopping the man and the vehicle headed north on Ellis.

Police caught up with the vehicle outside of a home, the man was then apprehended under the mental health act and taken to the hospital.

“RCMP members are frequently called to assist with a person dealing with a mental health crisis. The quick decision making by the members involved helped resolve the situation peacefully, and ensure the safety of the driver and the public” said Sgt. Mark Booth of the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Unit.

____________

A black SUV seen ramming past two RCMP vehicles early Monday morning (June 6) on Bernard Avenue in Kelowna, was a medical situation according to police.

Witnesses spotted RCMP blocking an SUV at the intersection of Bernard and Ellis about 2:30 a.m.

Several officers were seen surrounding the vehicle before the SUV reportedly rammed through the vehicles and headed north on Ellis.

At least five police vehicles were witnessed pursuing the alleged suspect vehicle.

Const. Mike Della-Paolera said the incident was a medical call and for privacy reasons RCMP cannot speak on the issue.

However, he did add that no one was injured in the event.

