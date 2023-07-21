Ry Hickey and Ben Miller. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

VIDEO: Quad tandem bikers cycle B.C. to raise money for mental health

WIRTH Hats are hosting the Quad Tandem World Championships from July 15 to 23

From July 15 to 23, six teams with athletes from around the world are cycling over 800 kilometres from Keremeos to Nelson in the Quad Tandem World Championships.

Teams of quad tandem riders from Great Britain, the U.S., Brazil, New Zealand, and Canada are racing over eight days to crown a champion and raise money for the WIRTH Hats Counselling Fund.

“The one-of-a-kind adventure race, which is the first of this scale for the company, draws teams from around the world to compete on quad tandem bikes for a grand prize,” said race host WIRTH Hats in a press release.

Keep up with the contestants and track the race live at live.enabledtracking.com/qt2023.

To help WIRTH Hats reach their goal of 10,000 counselling sessions sponsored, donate to the WIRTH Hats Counselling Fund or buy a locally-made WIRTH Hat.

READ MORE: Okanagan company drives electric golf carts to Fully Charged trade show

READ MORE: Eight new calves born in Central Selkirk Caribou Maternity Pen near Nakusp

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Revelstoke

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Fire burning east of Highway 3 near Princeton
Next story
Tip line launched for missing B.C. kids Aurora, Joshua Bolton amid Amber Alert

Just Posted

Devyn Gale died while fighting a fire near Revelstoke July 13, 2023. B.C. Wildfire Service operations director says it’s dangerous work and crews are facing extreme conditions while they keep Gale, and her family, in their hearts. (Lisa Takkinen/BC Wildfire Service)
Wildfire crews face extreme conditions as they mourn Revelstoke firefighter

CEO Jeffery Holomis and SC Carts. (Contributed)
Fore! Okanagan company drives electric golf carts to Fully Charged trade show

A red Audi was seized by the Golden-Field RCMP after a driver was caught driving more than 80km/h above the speed limit. (Photo via Golden-Field RCMP)
Driver loses car for excessive speeding for second time in 30 days near Golden

A large wildfire burns this handout image provided by the Government of Alberta and posted on their social media page. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Government of Alberta- Alberta Wilfire
Pilot dead after West Kelowna-based helicopter crashes battling wildfire