Pope Francis waves as he leaves the Sacred Heart Church of the First People, in Edmonton, during his Papal visit across Canada on Monday July 25, 2022. Pope Francis apologized to the Indigenous communities for the Roman Catholic Church’s role in the residential school system. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

VIDEO: Pope visits Edmonton church that blends Catholic and Indigenous rituals

Pope on 6-day tour apologizing for Catholic Church’s role in residential schools

Pope Francis made a visit to the Church of Sacred Heart in Edmonton’s inner city Monday (July 25). The century-old church blends Catholic and Indigenous rituals. Bill Perdue of the parish council thanked the pontiff for hearing the voices of those who have experienced trauma under the residential school system.

