Dr. Andrew Boozary, a primary care physician and the Executive Director of Population Health and Social Medicine at the University Health Network (UHN) its photographed at a Stabilization & Connection site designed to help people who are unhoused, in Toronto, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
VIDEO: New hospital program helps Toronto’s homeless, cuts ambulance offload times
Stand-alone clinic provides space for people to recover from intoxication
A Toronto hospital has opened a stand-alone clinic where paramedics can drop off homeless people who are intoxicated by alcohol so they can recover and then access services.
Early results show dramatic improvements for ambulance off-load times and freed-up beds in the emergency department.
The University Health Network has launched a “stabilization and connection centre” near its Toronto Western Hospital with several partners, including Toronto Paramedic Services.
-The Canadian Press
HealthcareHomelessnessToronto