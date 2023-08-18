VIDEO: Highway 1 closed near Chase due to wildfire

The road is closed between Shuswap Avenue and Passchendaele Road

Lower East Adams Lake fire burning in Scotch Creek on Aug. 18. (Facebook)

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed near Chase for 18 km due to the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire

The road is closed between Shuswap Avenue and Passchendaele Road.

Alternate routes are in effect via Highway 97, 97A or 97B.

An expanded evacuation order in the North Shuswap now includes Magna Bay.

The Columbia Columbia Shuswap Regional District issued the expanded order at 8:24 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28. People in the area were advised to leave immediately.

Earlier in the evening, the Thompson Nicola Regional District (TNRD) issued an evacuation order for the Turtle Valley area east of Chase. The order includes approximately 135 properties in Electoral Area L.

