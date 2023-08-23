High fire intensity and strong winds, among other conditions, led to the “incredibly rare phenomenon” of a fire whirl or fire tornado near Lillooet on Aug. 17. (BC Wildfire Service)

VIDEO: Fire tornado starts in B.C. due to high fire intensity, strong winds

BC Wildfire Service says fire whirls are an ‘incredibly rare phenomenon’

An “incredibly rare phenomenon” during a wildfire near Lillooet was caught on video last week.

The fire whirl, or “fire tornado,” was caught on video by an overnight ground personnel responding to the Downton Lake wildfire on Aug. 17. Fire whirls are “intensely rotating columns of gas and flames,” BC Wildfire Service explained in a series of tweets Tuesday (Aug. 22).

A cold front passed through the province Aug. 18 after several days of dry hot weather and when it passed through the Gun Lake area in the Bendor Range Complex fires near Lillooet it resulted in the “fire tornado.”

The “unique conditions and extreme fire behaviour” are not experienced in the majority of B.C. wildfires, but BC Wildfire Service explained the conditions that led to the “fire tornado.”

There were strong winds from the southwest, resulting in significant fire growth and intensity, the relative humidity value of 14 per cent at 4 a.m. that BC Wildfire said was “incredibly rare to see overnight” and a reduced measure of how much moisture was in the air of -11 C.

BC Wildfire Service said it was a significant drop – 20 C lower than the day prior to the cold front.

“With this combination of conditions and fire behaviour, fire intensity was more extreme during this overnight period, reaching intensities that hadn’t been seen even during the day.”

With the combination of high fire intensity, strong winds and air mass instability, it led to the formation of a fire whirl over Gun Lake.

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
90 properties damaged by wildfire in North Westside
Next story
Rain, at last: Okanagan-Shuswap get sweet relief, dry conditions coming back

Just Posted

(Skilled Truckers Canada Facebook)
One dead, two injured in Highway 1 crash west of Revelstoke

(DriveBC)
Vehicle incident closes Highway 1 west of Revelstoke

The Downtown Salmon Arm Farmers Market runs Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ross Street Plaza. (Downtown Salmon Arm Farmers Market photo)
Salmon Arm residents start #makeitrainshuswap movement amid wildfires

Eight kids work with Golden Search and Rescue to learn about safe bike riding. (Golden SAR)
Golden kids learn to bike smart