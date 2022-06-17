An e-bike bursts into flames on Thursday night behind a building on the 100 block of Ellis Street in Penticton. (Addison Palmer, Facebook)

An e-bike bursts into flames on Thursday night behind a building on the 100 block of Ellis Street in Penticton. (Addison Palmer, Facebook)

VIDEO: E-bike goes up in flames in Penticton

Fire crews responded to the incident at around 10:30 p.m. on June 16

An electric bike went up in flames behind a building on Penticton’s Ellis Street on Thursday night, June 16.

The Penticton Fire Department is investigating the cause of the blaze, after responding to the incident at 10:27 p.m.

Four firefighters were on scene, according to assistant chief Rob Trupp, who says there was considerable damage to the e-bike at the 100 block of Ellis Street.

The fire was caught on video by a local Facebook user, Addison Palmer.

Trupp says that there are no injuries to report.

READ MORE: Fire rips through vacant home on Highway 97 in Oliver

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

fireOkanaganPenticton

Previous story
Okanagan Lake full and expected to continue to rise over weekend
Next story
Victoria Pride Month drag show cancelled after threat of gun violence

Just Posted

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: The grocery cart life hack

Crews work to repair the Coquihalla at Kingsvale Bridge, which is about 38 km south of Merritt, on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)
Permanent repairs for Coquihalla Highway to begin this summer

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Are the Guinness World Records and Guinness beer related?

Highway closed, no detour available. Take alternate route.
UPDATE: 1 dead in major vehicle incident on Highway 1 between Golden and Field