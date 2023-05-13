A woman captured a video of a tall dust devil spiralling in Enderby Friday, May 12, 2023. (Amanda Renner photo)

VIDEO: Dust devil spotted spiralling in Enderby

A woman captured a video of the tall mini-tornado Friday, May 12

A woman captured video of a tall and spiralling dust devil near the visitor centre in Enderby on Friday, May 12.

Amanda Renner says the dust devil appeared just as the Enderby high school grads were finishing taking their pictures on the nearby bridge.

“I have never seen one like this before. Little dirt twisters are normal and don’t go very high or last long,” Renner said, adding the dust devil dissipated after about a minute.

“Not sure if I’ll ever see something like that again. All of my friends are pretty amazed by how big it was. It’s definitely not something that is normal in Enderby.”

A dust devil is a strong, well-formed whirlwind that is typically short-lived. According to Encyclopedia Britannica, they usually occur in the early afternoon when a land surface is heating rapidly.

READ MORE: Wildfire under control in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park outside Vernon

READ MORE: Evacuation order lifted for some Okanagan beach front properties

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

North Okanagan Regional DistrictvideoWindstorm

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Wildfire under control in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park outside Vernon
Next story
B.C.’s head of anti-racism visits Penticton for ‘Confronting the White Elephant’ forum

Just Posted

A new childcare facility in Invermere is the second project to be announced in School District No. 6 this year as childcare remains difficult to access in the province. (Clarise Larson / Juneau Empire)
$8.6M childcare facility to be built in Invermere

Golden Food Bank Society. (GFB)
Golden Food Bank launches lending library

Dandelions are one of several invasive plant species that can be found in Golden. Photo: Regional District of Central Okanagan
Wildsight Golden’s Community Invasive Plant Program is back

Robert “Felix” Unger has been reported missing. (Submitted)
Creston RCMP looking for missing person