A fire started in the Penticton Toyota dealership in the early hours of Wednesday morning. It is currently under investigation. (Logan Lockhart - Western News)

A fire started in the Penticton Toyota dealership in the early hours of Wednesday morning. It is currently under investigation. (Logan Lockhart - Western News)

VIDEO: Damage to the rear portion of Penticton Toyota is ‘extensive’ after devastating blaze

A pair of firefighters suffered minor injuries while fighting the blaze

Parts of the Penticton Toyota dealership were destroyed after a “major” fire tore through the building on Wednesday morning.

Fire crews from Penticton and Summerland responded to the blaze at around 4:35 a.m. Five trucks arrived to smoke and flames at the rear end of the building.

Penticton deputy fire chief Rob Trousdell is calling the damage to the back of the dealership “extensive.”

A pair of firefighters suffered minor injuries while on scene, Trousdell added.

Penticton Fire has not confirmed whether or not the fire is suspicious, as of Thursday morning, May 12.

The investigation is ongoing.

PHOTOS: Fire rips through Penticton Toyota dealership

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiafireLocal NewsNewsOkanaganPenticton

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Peachland’s Gasthaus On the Lake getting set to welcome back guests
Next story
Summerland author’s book examines fly fishing

Just Posted

An incident from Hwy 95 from May 3, where a truck rolled over after coming around a corner. Golden Fire Chief Mike Pecora said there was no injuries from this incident, but it’s just one of many that have occurred along the stretch of highway since the detours began last year due to extended closures to Highway 1. (Skilled Truckers Canada Facebook photo)
Safety concerns persist in Golden due to Trans-Canada detour

A fossil is shown at the Burgess Shale near Field, B.C. in this August 2012 photo. The Burgess Shale in Yoho National Park was named a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1981. A Quebec resident has been fined $20,000 for taking 45 fossils from three national parks in the Rocky Mountains, including the internationally known fossil site. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lauren Krugel
Parks Canada recovers 45 fossils stolen from Burgess Shale, levies $20,000 fine

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: It’s a blimp, it’s a plane, it’s Redondo Beach’s official bird

While the snow pack levels are above normal in much of the province, the Okanagan and Nicola regions remain lower than normal, according to the May 1, 2022 statistics. (B.C. River Forecast Centre)
Snow levels below normal in the Okanagan and Nicola regions