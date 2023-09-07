VIDEO: 150-metre wall being built at Summerland rock slide site

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is building a 150-metre wall to help open Highway 97 at the rock slide in Summerland but there is still no timeline of when the road will re-open.
During the long weekend, Penticton contractors Chute Creek Construction built a large lock block wall to protect the highway from falling rock. Crews are now working on the 150-metre-long buttress, said the Ministry in a release.
“Geotechnical engineers continue to monitor and assess data from sensors at the slide site. The sensors show a steady continuing movement of the slope, and the highway remains closed to protect public safety due to the risk of further rockfall.”
There is currently no estimate on when the highway will reopen, pending the engineering assessments. However the lock block wall and buttress will support a safe reopening of the highway when engineers deem it safe to do so, said MOTI.
It was Aug. 28 when large boulders and power poles came crashing down onto Highway 97 north of Summerland.
The rockfall has closed the highway ever since, cutting off South Okanagan from Central Okanagan.
The extended closure has caused huge hardship for those working on either side of the slide.
Some have been taking the 201 Forest Service Road which adds up to 90 minutes of travel time to their daily commute. Others have been staying with friends or family during the week while they work.
Two Summerland Secondary teachers who live in Peachland have been taking the unusual route of leaving a vehicle on either end of the slide and biking an old Fur Brigade trail past Peachland to Summerland to get to work.
Some have been taking the Route 70 bus which takes the 201 from Penticton to Kelowna. The bus only costs $5 each way.
Luxury Lake Tours has been offering a boat taxi from Peachland to Summerland.
People interested in booking spots on Barr’s water taxi are asked to contact
Originally, the only official detour around and the one still being used by semi trucks is highways 97C, 5A or 33. Those routes take over three hours each way.
