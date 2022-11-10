The alpine skiing and snowboarding season at SilverStar Mountain Resort will start two weeks ahead of schedule, with the opening day set for Nov. 18, 2022, for pass-holders and Nov. 19 for the general public. (SilverStar photo)

Vernon’s SilverStar Mountain opening alpine skiing 2 weeks early

It’s the earliest start to the alpine season since 2005

After the opening day of the nordic skiing season at SilverStar Mountain Resort was moved up by two weeks, the alpine season is following suit.

The resort will open to pass-holders on Friday, Nov. 18, and to the general public Saturday, Nov. 19. The hill will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

It’s the earliest the mountain has opened for alpine skiing since 2005.

“We are excited about the great early season snow and this has allowed us to have an early opening of our frontside runs. We can’t wait to welcome all of our pass-holders and guests back to the mountain for some great early season conditions,” said Ian Jenkins, director of sales and marketing. “With more snow, we will look at opening more terrain and lifts as conditions allow.”

Jenkins added this is 14 days before the resort’s scheduled opening day of Dec. 2.

There is currently a snow base of 106 cm at the alpine and 82 cm in the village.

The Des Schumman Express Gondola, Comet chair and Silver Queen will be open Nov. 18. Day tickets will be offered at 50 per cent off ticket window prices and will remain at this rate until more lifts open.

As this is an early opening, the resort asks that all guests obey mountain signage and ski and ride with care.

SilverStar will open this Saturday, Nov. 12, for nordic skiing and snowshoeing at 8:30 a.m.

