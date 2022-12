Krysta Vanderkroft, 29, last seen in Vernon Dec. 7

Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

Krysta Vanderkroft, 29, was last seen in Vernon on Dec. 7.

Vanderkroft is five-foot-five-inches tall, 100 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have seen or heard from her contact your local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

missing personNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictRCMPVernon