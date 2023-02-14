Vernon vigil commemorates 365 days of Ukraine resistance

Candlelight vigil to mark one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Friday, Feb. 24

A candlelight vigil to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will be held in Vernon Friday, Feb. 24, at 5 p.m. at city hall. (File Photo)

North Okanagan residents are invited to continue to stand with Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress along with the Ukrainian World Congress is asking for a worldwide candlelit vigil on Friday, Feb. 24, to acknowledge the one-year anniversary of the invasion of Russia in their country.

In Vernon, a vigil to Stand With Ukraine – 365 Days of Resistance will take place Feb. 24 at 5 p.m. at Vernon City Hall.

“We invite all to join our Ukrainian community to this candlelit vigil,” said Vernon’s Andrea Malysh, president of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress Thompson Okanagan.

“We will have a short ceremony of speeches along with the singing of the Ukrainian national anthem and a moment of silence.”

Those attending are encouraged to bring flags and candles.

