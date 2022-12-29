Gas prices jumped 25 cents at four Vernon service stations on 25th Avenue and Okanagan Landing Road Thursday morning, Dec. 29. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Gas prices jumped 25 cents at four Vernon service stations on 25th Avenue and Okanagan Landing Road Thursday morning, Dec. 29. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Vernon stations bump gas price by 25 cents

At least four outlets on 25th Avenue and Okanagan Landing Road show price of regular gas at $1.62.9

Four gas stations in Vernon have hiked the price of regular unleaded gasoline by a quarter.

As of Thursday morning, Dec. 30, the stations on 25th Avenue and Okanagan Landing Road were showing the price of $1.62.9, up from $1.37.9 on Wednesday.

One of the stations, Petro Canada, raised its price for a short period Wednesday to $1.62.9, but by 6 p.m., the price was back down to $1.36.9.

The gas price website gasbuddy.com shows, as of Thursday morning, a variety of prices at North Okanagan outlets, anywhere from $1.29.9 to $1.62.9.

