Vernon ski hill extends season amid lots of snow

SilverStar Mountain Resort has accumulated almost 670 cm of snow as of March 2

There’s more time for skiers and snowboarders to hit the slopes at SilverStar Mountain Resort.

Amid one of its best snowy winter seasons in years, the mountain is extending its skiing and snowboarding season to April 16, weather and snow dependent.

With almost 670 cm of snowfall this year as of March 2, the mountain is only 30 cm away from its average annual snowfall of seven metres.

“Seeing as we still have well over a month left in our winter season, 670 cm is well over what we would normally see by this time of year, and we anticipate breaking 700 cm long before our scheduled end of season date,” said Ian Jenkins, director of sales and marketing at SilverStar.

“In the past 10 years, we have only had one other season comparable to this one.”

SilverStar is sitting at a base of 257 cm, and 64 cm of snow has fallen in the last seven days. Since 2014, the only other year the mountain saw that much snow was in 2018, when the base was 261 cm.

“Over the past couple weeks we have been having powder day after powder day,” Jenkins said. “It feels like the snow just keeps coming, and we are loving it.”

The mountain expects to have even more snow in the coming days.

“The snow is coming at a perfect time as we launch into an action packed March with some exciting mountain events and festivities,” Jenkins said.

The mountain has several fun events planned for spring skiing season. From March 9 to 12, SilverStar will host Peak Pride, and later in March it’s bringing back SEISMIC.

“This is the first year we have had SEISMIC since 2019 and we are thrilled to bring back all the excitement,” Jenkins said.

This year the festival is called SEISMIC Spring Sessions, taking place over three weekends with live music, food, drinks, family fun and more.

The party will take place March 16 to 18, March 24 to 26 and March 31 to April 2.

Guests can expect a lively village with events like Monster Energy Boarderstyle, live music from DJs including A Skillz and SkiTour, as well as local bands, all on an outdoor stage.

A full schedule of events for SEISMIC Spring Sessions is coming soon. Visit skisilverstar.com to learn more.

Brendan Shykora

