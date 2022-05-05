Vernon Search and Rescue located a person lost in the hills around Vernon at 2 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 5, 2022. (VSAR photo)

Vernon Search and Rescue located a person lost in the hills around Vernon at 2 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 5, 2022. (VSAR photo)

Vernon Search and Rescue uses ‘mapping magic’ to track down person lost in the woods

VSAR found the person at 2 a.m. after the RCMP provided the location of their cell phone

Vernon Search and Rescue deployed some “mapping magic” to locate a person lost in the hills around Vernon Wednesday night.

Shortly after 10 p.m., May 4, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP requested VSAR’s help with a vehicle accident on a forest service road. However, the person involved in the crash was helped by their family, and the rescue team stood down just as they were leaving the hall.

While standing down, VSAR was tasked with locating a missing person.

“The RCMP provided us with a location of the subject’s cell phone. After a little bit of mapping magic from our search manager we had a plan and were on the road into the hills around Vernon,” a post on VSAR’s Facebook page reads.

The team had to drive through snow and clear numerous fallen trees from the road to access the area they believed the missing person to be located.

At 2 a.m., after hiking through a couple of cut blocks, VSAR was able to find the person, who had smartly stayed where they were when they called for help.

The person had built a fire to stay warm over the course of a chilly night. By 4:30 a.m., they were back home safe and sound.

“We would like to remind everyone that conditions outside of the valley are still snowy and cold. Please be prepared for all weather conditions when heading out,” VSAR said.

“In this case our subject was able to use their cell phone, but this often isn’t an option. We encourage all backcountry users to carry alternate communication devices such as two-way satellite communicators and leave a trip plan.”

READ MORE: Shuswap marine search and rescue helps couple after boat collides with log boom

READ MORE: Excessive speeder loses car near Vernon

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

RCMPSearch and Rescue

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
B.C. Liberals say 4-month study too long for downtown crime
Next story
911 service down across Okanagan, Columbia Shuswap, Kootenays, Squamish-Lillooet

Just Posted

(Facebook/E-Comm911)
911 service down across Okanagan, Columbia Shuswap, Kootenays, Squamish-Lillooet

Curtis Sagmoen can be seen leaving the courthouse in Vernon following Day 2 of his trial on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Sagmoen was released on bail on charges of breach of probation Wednesday, May 4, 2022. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Curtis Sagmoen out on bail after breaching probation

A small group gathered to celebrate Kat Hartwig at the Castledale rest stop Thursday, April 21. (Wildsight photo)
Kat Hartwig selected as Ellen Zimmerman Award recipient

FILE – Wildland firefighter Ty Feldinger works on steep terrain to put out hot spots remaining from a controlled burn the B.C. Wildfire Service conducted to help contain the White Rock Lake wildfire on Okanagan Indian Band land, northwest of Vernon, B.C., on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Kelowna, Cranbrook, Kamloops being ‘carefully monitored’ for wildfire risks amid dry spring