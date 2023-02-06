Vernon Search and Rescue, with help from the Hunters Range Snowmobile Association, brought to safety a pair of stranded snow bikers in a drainage ditch on Hunters Ranger near Enderby Saturday, Feb. 4. (Facebook photo)

Vernon Search and Rescue, with help from the Hunters Range Snowmobile Association, brought to safety a pair of stranded snow bikers in a drainage ditch on Hunters Ranger near Enderby Saturday, Feb. 4. (Facebook photo)

Vernon Search and Rescue, sledders come to snow bikers’ aid

Pair of snow bikers caught in drainage ditch on Hunters Range rescued safely

Steep terrain and bad weather prevented two stranded snow bikers from getting to safety Saturday, Feb. 4.

The pair were, however, brought to safety by Vernon Search and Rescue with help from the Hunters Range Snowmobile Association.

The riders had gone down a creek drainage in the LaForge riding area of Hunters Range, but could not make their way back up due to the terrain and the weather.

The riders were cold and wet but otherwise uninjured.

READ MORE: Loaded gun found on young Vernon man saved from overdose

READ MORE: Stranger passes out in Oliver home with drugs and a gun

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Search and RescueVernon

 

Vernon Search and Rescue, with help from the Hunters Range Snowmobile Association, brought to safety a pair of stranded snow bikers in a drainage ditch on Hunters Ranger near Enderby Saturday, Feb. 4. (Facebook photo)

Vernon Search and Rescue, with help from the Hunters Range Snowmobile Association, brought to safety a pair of stranded snow bikers in a drainage ditch on Hunters Ranger near Enderby Saturday, Feb. 4. (Facebook photo)

Previous story
5 things to know about health-care talks Tuesday between Trudeau, premiers
Next story
B.C. government to make heavy use of spending surplus: Throne Speech

Just Posted

Highway 1, near Parks Headquarters at Glacier National Park, 72 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)
Avalanche control work to close Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden

The poster for Monashee Traverse Tales. (Facebook)
Traverse Tales: Recounting a 37-day expedition in the Monashee Range

B.C.’s Lt. Governor Janet Austin at the B.C. Legislature ahead of the annual Throne Speech on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (Wolfgang Depner/Black Press Media)
B.C. government to make heavy use of spending surplus: Throne Speech

Police in Vernon seized nearly 1.5 million contraband cigarettes after a traffic stop was conducted on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (RCMP photo)
Okanagan a ‘hot spot’ for contraband tobacco