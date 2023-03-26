Vernon SAR rescue dog and 3 hikers

The VSAR helicopter, and the furry canine that was rescued. (VSAR photo) VSAR members gather to disperse information. (VSAR photo)

Vernon Search and Rescue (VSAR) had to make an emergency rescue of three hikers and a dog, after they were declared missing on early Saturday morning.

At 4 p.m. on Friday, a pair of hikers embarked on what they thought was just a day hike.

At total of 22 VSAR members responded to an alert of missing hikers on Saturday morning. The members also included ground searchers on snowshoes and a four member sled team.

When VSAR arrived on the scene, they learnt that another person and a dog were also missing.

Due to the nature of the terrain, a helicopter was brought in for safety.

The sled team ripped their way through the mud and, after the helicopter team noticed smoke in the air, the sledders then were able to rescue the hikers and the happy dog.

VSAR wants to remind hikers that while it is spring weather in lower elevations, it is still winter higher up in the mountains.

Wearing appropriate clothing, equipment and plan for your trip.

For more information in what you should take with you, check out AdventureSmart.ca

