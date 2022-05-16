Vernon RCMP seek missing teen

Owen Miller, 14, last seen Wednesday night, May 11; believed to be in Vernon

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing youth.

Owen Miller, 14, was last seen the evening of Wednesday, May 11, and is believed to be in Vernon.

Miller is described as five-foot-eight, 120-pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Owen Miller, or have information as to his whereabouts, please contact your local police or Crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Vernon Senior Secondary Class of 71 holding 51-year reunion

READ MORE: Flames eliminate Stars in 7 games to set up NHL’s Battle of Alberta

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

missing personRCMPVernon