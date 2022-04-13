Police in Vernon are asking for help locating11-year-old Brielle Boulter, who was last seen leaving her Vernon residence in the afternoon Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (RCMP photo)

Vernon police seek help finding missing 11-year-old girl

Brielle Boulter was last seen leaving her Vernon residence Tuesday afternoon, April 12

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is appealing to the public for help locating Brielle Boulter, an 11-year-old girl who has been missing since yesterday afternoon.

Boulter was last seen leaving her Vernon residence on the afternoon of April 12.

“Efforts to locate Brielle have so far been unsuccessful and police are reaching out to the public for their assistance in locating her,” said RCMP Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer.

Boulter is approximately five-feet-one-inch tall and weighs 100 pounds, with dyed purple hair with pink roots and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie a black T-shirt with a picture of a skull on it, grey sweatpants and blue Converse shoes.

Anyone who has seen Boulter or has information on her whereabouts is urged to contact their local RCMP, or contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

