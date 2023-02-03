Vernon police searching for occupants of stolen vehicle involved in crash

The occupants of a stolen Honda Civic involved in a collision fled the scene

One of the vehicles in a Wednesday crash in Vernon has been found to have been stolen, and police are searching for the occupants who fled the scene.

Police responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of 43rd Street and 25th Avenue shortly after 9:30 a.m. Feb. 1.

A brown 2002 Honda Civic was involved in the crash and later determined by police to be stolen. The vehicle was travelling westbound on 25th Avenue on a snowy morning when it lost control and collided with an oncoming grey Mazda 3, according to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski.

“The occupants of the Mazda, as well as another vehicle that was struck by debris from the collision, were assessed and treated for non-life threatening injuries,” Terleski said.

The occupants of the stolen Honda fled the scene before the arrival of emergency crews. They were not located.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Brendan Shykora

