Vernon police search for woman wanted for theft

Police are asking the public for help in locating a woman who is wanted for theft and failing to comply with a probation order.
The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP issued the call for help tracking down Jessica Lynn Ruschiensky, 29, on Wednesday, March 8.
Ruschiensky is five-foot-four-inches tall and weighs 126 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Ruschiensky’s whereabouts is asked to contact the local RCMP at 250-545-7171, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at nokcrimestoppers.com.