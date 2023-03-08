Jessica Jynn Ruschiensky, 29, is wanted for theft and failing to comply with a probation order. The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP put out a call to the public for help in locating her Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (RCMP photo)

Vernon police search for woman wanted for theft

Jessica Lynn Ruschiensky is also wanted for failing to comply with a probation order

Police are asking the public for help in locating a woman who is wanted for theft and failing to comply with a probation order.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP issued the call for help tracking down Jessica Lynn Ruschiensky, 29, on Wednesday, March 8.

Ruschiensky is five-foot-four-inches tall and weighs 126 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Ruschiensky’s whereabouts is asked to contact the local RCMP at 250-545-7171, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at nokcrimestoppers.com.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
