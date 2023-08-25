Vernon intersection flooded with water bottles

A major Vernon intersection survived a small bottleneck Friday, Aug. 25.
The eastbound lanes crossing 25th Avenue onto Highway 6 at the bottom of Hospital Hill (32nd Street northbound and southbound) were flooded with numerous water bottles of varying sizes.
A woman posted a picture to social media of the downed bottles littering the lanes shortly after 3 p.m.
It’s not clear at this point how the bottles ended up on the roadway or where they came from.
The debris has been cleared and traffic is, er, flowing normally.
@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.