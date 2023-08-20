Vernon Helps: Where to go for evacuees and animals

A slew of businesses are lending a helping hand to those displaced by the fires

Water, snacks and coffee greet wildfire evacuees at the ESS reception centre at Kal Tire Place in Vernon. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

As the wildfires around North and Central Okanagan continue to rage, Vernon has lent a helping hand in places for evacuees and animals to go to.

Kal Tire Place (3445 43rd Ave) is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily as an Emergency Support Services reception centre.

A public information call centre has been established for those who have questions about the reception centre, the city said Saturday. People can also reach out to the call centre for information on how to volunteer with Emergency Support Services, where to find information and updates. The call centre can be reached at 250-550-7850.

Free food will be offered to those impacted by the fires. My Big Fat Greek food truck is currently set up at Kal Tire Place.

The Vernon Sikh Temple (3800 Commonage Crescent) will serve a hot lunch until 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The Okanagan Science Centre (2704, B.C. 6) received an anonymous donation to allow free entrance all weekend for evacuees.

For animals, The Vernon District and Riding Club (8408 Aberdeen Rd) has opened their farm to evacuated animals. If you need to use the facilities, contact 250-319-4997 or allisonmcovert@gmail.com.

The Falkland Stampede Grounds (5811 Hwy 97) has opened their grounds to evacuees and their animals.

The Okanagan Humane Society is in urgent need of dog fosters. Contact the Society at info@okanaganhumanesociety.com and through their Facebook page.

Vernon Nissan (6417, Hwy 97) has spaces to park trailers overnight, with electricity and water. Their air conditioned building has washrooms, running water, free WiFi, snacks and coffee and a Level 2 charger for an electric vehicle.

Packman Open’s Hearts, who run a weekly Monday night dinner, will be doing one on Aug. 21 for evacuees. Hot dogs and snacks will be provided. If you want to donate to the dinner, contact their Facebook page. The meal will be served at 6 p.m. from The Peoples Place (3402, 27 Ave).

Noble Yoga Studio (2870 30th St.) will be offering classes at no charge to those impacted by the fires until Sept. 1.

“In an effort to offer solace and healing we are offering yoga classes to all evacuees between August 20th to September 1st,” said the studio. “Simply show up at our studio and let us take care of the rest. We will provide all the necessary props for each visit, so you can just focus on finding peace amidst the chaos.”

READ MORE: Lake Country wildfire remains same size due to blanketing smoke

READ MORE: Shuswap wildfire evacuees seek refuge in Kamloops; recall harrowing escape

@B0B0Assman

bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023