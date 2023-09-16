Vernon firefighters were called to a house fire early Saturday morning (Sept. 16). (City of Vernon photo)

Vernon firefighters were called to a house fire early Saturday morning (Sept. 16). (City of Vernon photo)

Vernon firefighters douse early morning house fire

One person and a dog evacuated safely from the burning home, investigation ongoing

Vernon fire crews responded to a blaze early on Saturday that caused significant damage to a home.

Around 2:50 a.m. on Sept. 16, Vernon Fire Rescue responded to a report of flames and heavy smoke seen at a house in the 1500 block of 39A Avenue.

Crews confirmed in a press release that a substantial fire at the back of a bi-level home was extending into the roof.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, BC Hydro, FortisBC and ambulances were also on scene.

One person and a dog were inside the home and were evacuated safely. They are being helped. by Emergency Support Services. No injuries were reported and no other residents were displaced by the fire.

“While crews were working to bring the fire under control, the fire broke through the roof and at one point it could have spread to the neighbouring property,” said fire chief David Lind. “Thanks to the efforts of the crew the fire was contained to the single property and did not spread.”

Lind confirmed the roof of the house has been lost. It has been damaged by smoke and water, he added.

An investigation will take place in the coming days.

Read more: Pest that devastates corn crops found at North Okanagan, Shuswap farms

firefightersHouse fireVernon

Love The Golden Star?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Building permits temporarily put on pause in fire-ravaged Shuswap
Next story
2 visible wildfires burning near Pemberton, BC Wildfire Service says

Just Posted

City council approved a temporary use permit to allow Southfield Real Estate, Ltd. to crush material on property it owns on Donaldson Drive for future development, but extended it to compensate for shorter work days. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks City Council approves crushing permit for land development

No invasive mussels were found in a recent Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society study of 739 water samples from 13 bodies of water. (Black Press file photo)
Prevention working to keep invasive species out of Shuswap waters

Volunteer Elizabeth Stoltz of Heisson waters the Fort Vancouver Garden in Vancouver, Wash., Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Stolz said things were extra dried out because of the wind and smoke. "The wind sucks the life out of everything," she said. Stoltz said she is still not under evacuation from the Big Hollow Fire but her family made a plan in case it gets to that point. Clark County entered hazardous air-quality territory late Thursday as wildfire smoke traveling from other areas enveloped Southwest Washington. (Alisha Jucevic/The Columbian via AP)
Not a great gardening year for the Okanagan

Fire concerns over a proposed Tesla charging stations was brought up during a public hearing on Sept. 11. Gazette file photo
Hazard concerns raised over Grand Forks charging stations