Vernon declines financial donations for evacuees

While the outpouring of support for wildfire evacuees in Vernon continues, the city reminds residents looking to make a monetary donation that there are other avenues to travel.

Offers to assist those affected by regional wildfires are greatly appreciated, but the city and the Emergency Support Services (ESS) program do not have the capacity to facilitate the receipt or distribution of donations for evacuees.

“Therefore, we kindly ask the public to refrain from bringing donations to the ESS Reception Centre (Kal Tire Place) or any of Vernon’s fire stations,” the city said in a release early Friday evening, Aug. 18.

For those wanting to donate money toward the support of evacuees, the following organizations are accepting donations:

• Canadian Red Cross;

• Salvation Army;

• Food Banks BC;

• BC SPCA.

“The City of Vernon thanks everyone who has offered to support those displaced from their homes.”

ESS is a provincial program that offers short-term basic support for people impacted by a disaster who do not have access to supports through family, friends or private insurance.

For more information on the Province of B.C. ESS program, please visit ess.gov.bc.ca.

