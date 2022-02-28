Vernon business shattered by break-in, again

Stones, crystals and collectibles lay smashed on the floor of Expressions of Time after a break and enter Feb. 27. (Contributed)

Three incidents in one month have left a downtown Vernon business literally broken.

Expressions of Time, a long-time book and crystal shop was broken into early Sunday morning.

“The downtown has become a terrible place,” the 30th Avenue store said in a Facebook post with surveillance of the 3:45 a.m. crime.

The suspect was carrying a 2×4 to smash a case inside, and made a complete mess as rocks and crystals were smashed on the floor.

“They caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to the window and all the product they smashed.”

The Feb. 27 incident is the second time the store has been broken into this month, following Feb. 12 when a case was broken into and items were stolen.

Prior to that, on Feb. 4 a man broke the glass in the front door of the shop after he was kicked out of the store.

The owner said police might know who the suspect is in the latest break-in.

Expressions of Time thanks its customers and urges them to continue shopping local.

“Big shout out to the security company Alpha and Omega who was on scene super fast.”

