UPDATE: 4 people in hospital with minor injuries after vehicle incident on 10th Ave S in Golden

The road is now cleared

The road has cleared after a vehicle incident at the crosswalk on 11 St S had northbound lanes closed earlier this afternoon.

RCMP confirmed that four people from one of the vehicles are in local hospital with minor injuries, while the passengers in a second vehicle left the scene with no injuries.

Police are reminding drivers to practice defensive driving while highway traffic from the Trans-Canada is re-routed through town due to the ongoing closure.

“Things are going to be hectic the next little while, so be extra cautious when driving and don’t expect people to give way to you,” said Cst./Gend. Kat Robinson of the Golden/Field RCMP.

“Always be a defensive driver and be sure it’s clear before you go.”

Ambulance, fire and the RCMP all responded to the scene.

