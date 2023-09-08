RCMP and fire crews attended a vehicle incident where a car had gone off the highway, down an embankment and began to burn, near Salmon Arm Sept. 7, 2023 (Black Press file photo)

RCMP and fire crews attended a vehicle incident where a car had gone off the highway, down an embankment and began to burn, near Salmon Arm Sept. 7, 2023 (Black Press file photo)

Vehicle incident leads to small brush fire along Highway 1 near Salmon Arm

Driver transported to hospital with multiple injuries

A vehicle collision caused a brush fire that closed Highway 1 in the Shuswap briefly Thursday morning.

On September 7, at 5:38 a.m., emergency crews and RCMP were called to a vehicle incident along Highway 1 near Tappen Beach Road, said Staff Sgt. Scott West in a media release.

The car left the highway, clipping a hydro pole and going down an embankment where it stopped and began to burn, said West.

Fire from the crash quickly spread, igniting brush in the area but the local fire department was able to put out the blaze quickly.

The driver, a 19-year-old from Salmon Arm, was the only one in the vehicle. He was transported to hospital with multiple fractures and other injuries.

The highway was closed during this time as the crash scene was stabilized and the fire was put out. West said RCMP continue to investigate the incident and that alcohol in being considered as a factor.

Read more: 2 arrested after truck crashes in Salmon Arm following escape attempt from Kelowna

@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

car crashfireRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. Cantonese speakers work to keep the language alive
Next story
School District 83 preparing to reopen North Shuswap Elementary School

Just Posted

Artist Valerie Speer
‘Painting the Purcells’ comes to the Art Gallery of Golden

A webcam shot of Glacier National Park. (Parks Canada)
Rain and cooler temperatures slow fires in National Parks near Revelstoke

Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok. Bulletin file.
MLA Minute: Falling into B.C.’s debt trap

Bill Bowering retired as president of Okanagan University College in 1997. Now 91, Bowering still lives in Kelowna. (Contributed)
Vision for Okanagan College taking shape