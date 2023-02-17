Highway 1, about 7 km west of Revelstoke, looking west. (DriveBC)

Vehicle incident closes Highway 1 west of Revelstoke

The incident occurred at roughly 11 a.m.

Highway 1 west of Revelstoke is closed due to a vehicle incident.

The incident occurred at roughly 11 a.m. at Boulder Mountain Avalanche Gate, 10 km west of Revelstoke.

An assessment is currently in progress, and emergency personnel are on scene.

More to come.

:no_entry:CLOSED – #BCHwy1 The highway is closed in both directions west of #Revelstoke between Back Rd and Boulder Mountain Avalanche Gate due to a vehicle incident. Crews on scene. No detour available. Expect major delays. #Sicamous

:information_source:For more info:https://t.co/UYGD36shaF pic.twitter.com/keeubSx0Nh

— DriveBC (@DriveBC) February 17, 2023

READ MORE: 2 dead in avalanche triggered near Golden

READ MORE: Minor Hockey Feature: Stoked Cubs girls’ hockey program bigger than ever

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Revelstoke

Previous story
1 woman charged in Prince George Valentine’s Day murder
Next story
Man attacked with chainsaw reluctant to identify assailant to RCMP

Just Posted

Area showing the upper portion of the avalanche including the crown. (Avalanche Canada)
2 dead in avalanche triggered near Golden

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Movie theatre popcorn

(Photo: Maja Pannes: OSO)
REVIEW: A very big gift from the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra

Dan Martell, Renee Warren and Brea Lake at the 2022 OKGN Angel Summit Finale in 2022. (Kai jacobson photo)
Startup finalists announced for Okanagan Angel Summit