Vehicle incident closes Highway 1 west of Revelstoke

Highway 1 west of Revelstoke is closed due to a vehicle incident.
The incident occurred at roughly 11 a.m. at Boulder Mountain Avalanche Gate, 10 km west of Revelstoke.
An assessment is currently in progress, and emergency personnel are on scene.
More to come.
:no_entry:CLOSED – #BCHwy1 The highway is closed in both directions west of #Revelstoke between Back Rd and Boulder Mountain Avalanche Gate due to a vehicle incident. Crews on scene. No detour available. Expect major delays. #Sicamous
