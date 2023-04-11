Highway 1, near Parks Headquarters at Glacier National Park, 72 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)

Vehicle incident closes Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden

The incident occurred at about 7 a.m.; five day closure east of Golden set to begin at noon

Highway 1 is closed east of Revelstoke after a vehicle incident in Rogers Pass this morning (April 11).

The incident occurred at roughly 7 a.m. near the west boundary of Glacier National Park, east of Revelstoke.

This incident may cause major delays for travellers heading east on Highway 1, as a planned five-day closure of the stretch of highway at Kicking Horse Canyon will begin at noon.

READ MORE: Highway 1 between B.C. and Alberta to close for five days

Following the closure east of Golden, those looking to continue on Highway 1 will have to take Highway 95 south at Golden until reaching Radium, then take Highway 93 until it intersects with Highway 1 at Castle Junction.

READ MORE: Travel advisory issued for Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking NewsRevelstoketrans-canada highway

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
U.S. ‘allies, partners,’ including Canada, briefed by U.S. after intelligence leaked
Next story
Underfunded transit systems, combatting ‘sky-high’ rent missing in federal budget

Just Posted

The TLC Shaggy Hot Summer Nights Tour comes to the SOEC in Penticton on July 15. (Submitted)
TLC and Shaggy bringing Hot Summer Nights Tour to Penticton

Highway 1, near Parks Headquarters at Glacier National Park, 72 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)
Vehicle incident closes Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden

A skier begins their attempt to cross the 75-foot pond of freezing water at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort’s Slush Cup. (Photo courtesy of Kicking Horse Mountain Resort).
Funkfest returns to Kicking Horse Mountain Resort

Each year, Golden-based non-profit Girl In The Wild takes eight youths to a confidence-building camp. This year’s programming will take place at the Mount Carlyle Lodge near Kaslo. Photo by Bobbi Barbarich.
Mountain Film Festival comes to Golden in support of local non-profit