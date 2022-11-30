Vehicle incident causing delays on Highway 1, east of Revelstoke

A vehicle incident involving a semi-truck occurred just before 2 p.m. on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke at Albert Canyon.
The incident may cause traffic to slow down, as traffic was limited to one lane, alternating. Crews are assessing the situation, before they will work to recover the vehicle. DriveBC warns drivers of expected delays and to watch for traffic control.
📡#BCHwy1 – Reports of a vehicle incident involving a semi at #AlbertCanyon east of #Revelstoke, crews en route, please drive with extreme caution in the area and be prepared for winter conditions.
The incident is between the Albert Canyon chain-up area and Albert Canyon Rd.
The Revelstoke Review will stay up-to-date as the situation progresses.
