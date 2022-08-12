Flames from a vehicle fire on Highway 3 spread up hill. (Facebook)

UPDATE: Flames from vehicle fire quickly spread off Highway 3 east of Keremeos

There is a detour available via Highway 3A, but a variable speed corridor is in effect

UPDATE: 6 a.m.

Highway 3 is now open to single lane alternating traffic in both directions. Motorists should expect delays.

UPDATE: 5:30 a.m.

Flames that erupted following a vehicle incident on Highway 3, early Friday morning, have spread uphill into dry brush and tinder.

BC Wildfire is reporting a 4-hectare blaze in the area near Sumac Road, 18 km east of Keremeos and 20 km west of Osoyoos.

Highway 3 is closed in both directions and DriveBC is asking those in the area to be aware of emergency crews on scene.

Highway 3 is closed in both directions east of Keremeos due to a vehicle incident.

A vehicle fire closed the road between Chopaka Road and Nighthawk Road sometime between midnight and 1 a.m., Aug. 12.

The blaze has spread to nearby brush according to witnesses on the scene.

Highway 3 is closed west of Osoyoos near Sumac Road. DriveBC is cautioning motorists to be aware of emergency crews in the area.

A detour is available via Highway 3A. However, due to the Keremeos Creek wildfire, Highway 3A is an area of reduced speed at 50 km/hr between Upper Bench Road and the junction with Highway 97 at Kaleden.

There is no current time of reopening for Highway 3. Check DriveBC for updates.

