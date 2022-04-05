Vandals chop down tree, steal sign at North Okanagan trail

A sign was stolen and tree cut down at Rose Swanson Mountain recently. (Contributed)

For the second year in a row, vandalism has taken place at an Armstrong trail.

Last year, wooden signage in the Rose Swanson Mountain trail parking area was torn down and burned by vandals.

More recently, a cedar tree holding a large, metal sign was cut down and the sign was stolen.

“Unfortunately, there have been too many instances of illegal logging, fires and vandalism in this well-loved and popular area,” local resident Beverley Peacock said.

The latest crime was reported to the Friends of Rose Swanson Ecosystem Society.

It’s suspected the incident took place about a week ago and judging by the cut marks, Peacock said the vandals were lucky to walk away unharmed.

“When their chainsaw cut halfway through the tree, it ‘barber-chaired’ and broke off a few feet above the cut. Even experienced fallers can be seriously injured or killed when this happens.”

The fallen cedar tree was left behind after the sign was removed.

