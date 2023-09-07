Vandalism leaves broken window at Grand Forks City Hall

The Mayor of Grand Forks isn’t taking an act of vandalism at City Hall as simple mischief.

Sometime Sunday night one of the windows at the east entrance was broken, but no sign of entry, said Mayor Everett Baker.

“I take any attack on City Hall personally,” he said. “This is the building that houses our municipal government. This is an attack on local democracy.”

RCMP is investigating, Baker added, but anyone who has information is asked to contact the Grand Forks detachment. Staff Sgt. Darryl Peppler stated on Thursday they are still investigating and no suspects have been named.

The fears Mayor Baker has is this could be the start of escalating violence after City Hall was the target of a firebombing in Sept. 19, 2013. In that incident, a fire was started on the first floor around 5 a.m. Emergency crews arrived to find the first floor in flames with the main office at the entrance taking the brunt of the fire and smoke damage.

The rest of the first floor offices were intact as doors were closed. The second floor was also unscathed. RCMP ruled the fire as suspicious and arson investigators said the fire was isolated to the first floor. Andre Robert CONN, was arrested, charged and pleaded guilty for the arson in 2014 and was sentenced to a further 10 months in jail. He had already served 13 months by the time of his sentencing.

At the time, Mayor Brian Taylor stated Conn was upset with the city because bylaw officers had removed a makeshift home from city property.

-With files from Black Press Media and Global News

