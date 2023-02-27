A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform on Jan. 9, 2021. The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner is investigating a Feb. 22, 2023 incident in which officer shot an innocent man with rubber bullets after mistaking him for a suspect. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform on Jan. 9, 2021. The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner is investigating a Feb. 22, 2023 incident in which officer shot an innocent man with rubber bullets after mistaking him for a suspect. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver police shoot innocent man with rubber bullets after mistaking his identity

Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner investigating

Vancouver police officers shot an innocent man with two rubber bullets and took him into custody before realizing he wasn’t the person they were after last week.

The department says officers were working off information that a man wanted Canada-wide in connection with a Calgary home invasion was in the area of Richards Street and Pacific Boulevard on Feb. 22. That suspect was considered armed and dangerous.

However, the person officers twice struck with rubber bullets that day was not the person they were after. The Vancouver Police Department says officers released the innocent man at the scene soon after arresting him, and that he had to receive medical attention.

Senior officials at VPD have since apologized, according to the department, but the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner will be investigating.

READ ALSO: Bomb squad deployed to Highway 97 in Kelowna

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vancouver police

Previous story
Princeton man manages to pull over and pass out before anyone is hurt
Next story
Shuswap Theatre’s Operation Facelift benefits from electoral area grant-in-aid funding

Just Posted

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District board recently approved $2,000 in grant-in-aid funding for the Shuswap Theatre Society, to go towards Operation Facelift, a renovation project for the front of the theatre building at 41 Hudson Ave. in Salmon Arm. (Shuswap Theatre image)
Shuswap Theatre’s Operation Facelift benefits from electoral area grant-in-aid funding

Golden and District Search and Rescue photo from Alpine Helicopters. (Facebook)
Injured snowmobiler near Golden airlifted to safety

Generic forest trail. (Pixabay)
Golden on track to get the trail

Canadians are making their final Registered Retirement Savings Plan contributions, in advance of the deadline. (Black Press Media file)
QUIZ: How much do you know about money and savings?