Jamiel Moore-Williams, 24, is shown in this undated handout photo. On Feb. 13, 2022, one of the officers who. arrested Moore-Williams, Const. Jarrod Sidhu, was convicted of assault with a weapon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Donna Turko

Vancouver police officer guilty of assault with weapon in arrest of jaywalking man

24-year-old was crossing Granville Street in 2018 when multiple officers took him down

A Vancouver police officer who violently arrested a young Black man for jaywalking in 2018 was convicted of criminal charges this week.

Const. Jarrod Sidhu is guilty of assault with a weapon for the takedown of then 24-year-old Jamiel Moore-Williams, Judge Emmet Duncan ruled Monday (Feb. 13).

Moore-Williams was crossing Granville Street in February 2018 when a group of police officers stopped him for jaywalking, with Sidhu using a stun gun in the process.

RCMP launched an investigation into the arrest that August. They chose not to recommend criminal charges for the involved officers, but the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner overrode that decision and referred the case directly to the B.C. Prosecution Service.

Sidhu and his colleague, Const. Jagpreet Ghuman, were both criminally charged on Dec. 8, 2020. Crown stayed the charges against Ghuman last July.

READ ALSO: 2 Vancouver police officers charged with assault in arrest of a Black man

Sidhu now awaits sentencing for his conviction. His future at the Vancouver Police Department will be determined by a Police Act investigation, which has been on hold during the criminal proceedings.

He’s also one of the defendants named in a civil lawsuit by Moore-Williams, who claims he was stopped by police based on his appearance. The lawsuit is ongoing.

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

assault weaponsCourtCrimePoliceVancouver

Previous story
Avalanche control closes highway between Revelstoke and Golden
Next story
2 backcountry skiers killed in avalanche in B.C.’s Chilcotin

Just Posted

Highway 1, about 46 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)
Avalanche control closes highway between Revelstoke and Golden

Golden Community Library
Check it out, Golden

All aspects of syilx homelands carry teachings, protocols and medicines, all shared through captikʷł (oral storytelling laws), where sqilx’w phsyical being is tied to the timx’w, all living things. Image created by Kelsie Kilawna, graphics by Lauren Marchand
kɬusx̌nitkʷ: The original and accurate name for ‘Okanagan Lake’

SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon shared the love on Valentine’s Day in 2022. (Black Press photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about love and romance?