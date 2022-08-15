A new fire sparked Aug. 14 west of Swan Lake (BC Wildfire Service)

UPDATE: Vernon fire sparked by lawnmower blade

The blaze was contained by the farmer until firefighters arrived

A wildfire reported in the hills above Swan Lake Sunday was sparked by a rock and a blade.

A property owner was cutting thistles down with a large farm tractor mower when the fire started.

“A rock hit the blade and sparked and started a grass fire in the field she was mowing in,” BX Swan Lake fire chief Bill Wacey said.

Firefighters were called to the property above Old Kamloops Road around 1:30 p.m. Aug. 14.

“She did a good job and built a guard with the tractor.”

Crews managed to douse the 100 square-foot blaze. BC Wildfire Service also responded but was not needed.

While it may seem unusual, these types of fires aren’t that uncommon.

“It happens usually a couple times a year,” said Wacey.

