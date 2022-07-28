The Bastion Bay fire near the eastern arm of Shuswap Lake and the Whip Creek wildfire across from Mabel Lake and inland about 10 kilometres are no longer a threat. (Wildfire BC image)

UPDATE: Two small wildfires in North Okanagan-Shuswap no longer a threat

One fire near eastern arm of Shuswap Lake, the other east of Mabel Lake, taken off BC Wildfire map

Update:

Good news on the fire front in the North Okanagan-Shuswap.

Both the Bastion Bay fire near Shuswap Lake and the Whip Creek wildfire east of Mabel Lake have been removed from the BC Wildfire map. That means they are completely out or no longer a threat.

Earlier on July 28, four members of a BC Wildfire crew were on site of the Whip Creek fire while contracted personnel were getting the Bastion Bay fire under control.

Original 8 a.m. article:

Two new wildfires were discovered late Wednesday in the North Okanagan-Shuswap, one lightning caused, the other, cause unknown.

The BC Wildfire map showed two small fires in the region July 28, one on the eastern arm of Shuswap Lake, north of Bastion Bay and south of the Shuswap Lake Marine Provincial Park Hermit Bay site. The other, at Whip Creek, is east of Mabel Lake.

The suspected cause of the 0.01-hectare Bastion Bay wildfire is unknown, while the suspected cause of the Whip Creek fire, also estimated at 0.01 hectares or ‘spot sized,’ was lightning. The Whip Creek wildfire is across Mabel Lake from Kingfisher but about 10 kilometres inland.

The Bastion Bay fire is south of the relatively small Tillis Landing Forest Service Road fire which was extinguished July 26 by a Rapattack crew. The Tillis Beach site nearby is also part of the Shuswap Lake Marine Provincial Park.

Read more: Lightning suspected in wildfire near Shuswap Lake Marine Park site

Read more: Nohomin Creek wildfire currently stable with extreme heat in forecast

