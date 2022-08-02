Zachary Burton

UPDATE: RCMP still searching for missing Vernon man

Family and police concerned for 22-year-old Zachary Burton

UPDATE Aug. 2:

Police continue to search for a Vernon man, who has been missing for a week now.

Zachary Burton, 22, was last seen in town in the afternoon of Monday, July 25, and police and his family are concerned for his well-being.

He is approximately five-foot-11-inches tall, weights 175 pounds, has dirty blonde hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen or heard from Burton, contact your local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

ORIGINAL July 26:

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Vernon resident.

