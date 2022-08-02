UPDATE: RCMP still searching for missing Vernon man

Police continue to search for a Vernon man, who has been missing for a week now.
Zachary Burton, 22, was last seen in town in the afternoon of Monday, July 25, and police and his family are concerned for his well-being.
He is approximately five-foot-11-inches tall, weights 175 pounds, has dirty blonde hair and brown eyes.
If you have seen or heard from Burton, contact your local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
